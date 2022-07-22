What a fun weekend at Whiting Bay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Sub-heading: Jetty appeal gets off to a flying start

Whiting Bay was the place to be if you wanted fun in the sun last weekend.

The weekend kicked off with family fun in Sandbraes Park on Friday night but Saturday saw the main event with the crowning of the 2022 Bay Queen, Julieta Gray, before Isle of Arran Music School’s Pipe Band entertained the crowd with a selection of tunes.





There was a big crowd gathered at the jetty for the crowning ceremony and to see Julieta performing her first public duty which was to launch the Save our Jetty appeal by cutting the ribbon on the fund monitor on the putting green shed.

Whiting Bay and Districts Improvements Association hopes to raise £20,000 to carry out essential repairs to the jetty, as reported in last week’s Arran Banner and more than £4,500 has already been raised. Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/IsleofArranWhitingBayJetty

Then it was time for the putting competition and the opening of the baking stall. Organisers thank everyone who donated delicious baking and those who bought it.

More than 85 people took part in the putting competition. In the child’s category, Freddie Lucas with a great 43 came out top. Euan Morrison, also with a 43, was the lowest scoring teenager. Mother and daughter duo Fran Haddon and Beth Davies were the leading ladies with a score of 40, but Fran graciously conceded to Beth as she had had two holes in one.





With three gents, Graeme Crichton, Sandy Pringle and Keith Martin, all having an amazing score of 36, there was a sudden death play-off. Keith even returned from Brodick to take part. Peter Towndrow refereed the proceedings to ensure fair play but there was only one winner as Sandy had a hole in one at the first.

Congratulations to all the winners of this fun event and thank you to Johnnie Kelso for keeping the green in such great condition. Thanks also to everyone who helped on the day and to everyone who came along and supported the event.

Events continued over the weekend. See pages 10 and 11.

Photographs: Shonagh Pringle.

Bay Queen Julieta Gray with her attendants after her crowning ceremony. NO_B29whiting01

Fun in the sun at the teddy bears picnic on Monday. NO_B29whiting02

Three putting champs – Graeme Crichton, Sandy Pringle and Keith Martin. Sandy emerged victorious. NO_B29whiting03

Bay Queen Julieta about to unveil the Save our Jetty appeal board. NO_B29whiting04

A big crowd gathers for the crowning ceremony. NO_B29whiting05

Friday night fun in the park at Sandbraes. NO_B29whiting06

Face painting at the family fun event. NO_B29whiting07

Revellers enjoy a picnic in the park at Friday night’s event. NO_B29whiting08

Lesley Wood looking after the baking stall at the putting green. NO_B29whiting09

Bay Queen Julieta presents the prizes to the putting competition winners. NO_B29whiting10