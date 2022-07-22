Tom makes top 20 in first trail run

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Twenty runners took to the starting line for the Whiting Bay Trail Race held as part of the village fun weekend on Sunday.

Tom Jessop from Arran Pacemakers finished first in 37 minutes five seconds. Tom Porter was second in 39.34 and Michael Bochenek third in 41.14.

The first female runner was Elaine Eadie from Edinburgh Athletics in a time of 42 minutes four seconds. Second was Emma Jessop, also from Arran Pacemakers, in 49.05.





The second trail run of the series will be held in Brodick on Sunday August 14 at 2.30pm and ‘early bird’ entries can be made on the SiEntries website at a cost of £8.

Other sporting events were held over the weekend as part of the Whiting Bay fun weekend, including the popular putting competition and a bowling contest.

The runners line up on the start line of the trail run. 01_B29run01





A whole family takes part in the putting competition. 01_B29putt01

The bowling competition in full swing. 01_B29bowling01