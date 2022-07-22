Recruitment fair for health and social care opportunities on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Caring and compassionate people considering a rewarding career in health and social care are invited to a recruitment fair in Brodick on Thursday July 28.

North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership currently has a number of opportunities available on Arran, including 20-hour, 25-hour, 30-hour and full time posts within its Care at Home team as well as in Montrose House.

Facilities management is also recruiting for catering and cleaning posts across the island, including at Montrose House, with contracted hours and casual contracts available. Applications can be made on the day of the fair or via the MyJobScotland website.





The recruitment fair will be held at Ormidale Pavilion in Brodick from 9.30am to 4.30pm where staff will provide you with an information pack, have a chat about the various roles available and support you to fill out an application form. There’s no need to book, simply drop it at a time that suits you.

Working for the care partnership offers opportunities for career progression, a pension and staff benefits, with some roles offering flexible working hours and the opportunity to work towards recognised qualifications.

No experience is necessary for these vacancies as full training will be provided.

Anyone who is interested in finding out more but can’t make it along to the event, should call 01770 600742, Monday to Friday, 9am to 4.30pm, for further information.





In addition to these roles, a number of nursing posts are available on Arran. These roles will be advertised on the NHS jobs portal at https://apply.jobs.scot.nhs.uk/, where you can find out more and apply online.

You can also view all of NAHSCP’s current vacancies by searching for North Ayrshire Council on the MyJobScotland website.

