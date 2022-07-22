Memories are made of this

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An exhibition telling The Story of Whiting Bay proved hugely popular at the Whiting Bay fun weekend.

Put together by the Whiting Bay Memories group, the village hall was filled on Saturday and Sunday with photographs, memorabilia, models and videos telling the history of Whiting Bay.

The event attracted a lot of villagers and people from all over the UK and beyond with a connection to Whiting Bay. They included Christine Black, whose family had a long association with Kelvinhaugh Farm, who travelled from Glasgow to help with the event.





One visitor said: ‘It was a busy place with so much on offer. Some folk were there for most of the day. There was a real community feel in the hall with everyone mingling and exchanging stories. It was a lot of fun.’

Christine Black and organiser Barbara I’Anson welcome visitors to The Story of Whiting Bay. 01_B29bay02

Visitors take a keen interest in the information boards. 01_B29bay03





Lots of the detail was important to the visitors. 01_b29bay04

The hall was packed the visitors over the two days. 01_B29bay05

A visitor inspects the ship models at the exhibition. 01_B29bay06

Sally The Teenage Westie with David Black who met a lot of people at the event. 01_B29bay07

Tommy Robison stands by the police section where his story and memories are told. 01_B29bay08