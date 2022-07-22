Girvan lifeboat adds to RNLI open day fun

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Crowds flocked in the sunshine to support the Arran RNLI open day at Lamlash lifeboat station on Saturday.

Thanks to the generosity of visitors, the day raised a fantastic £2,100 for the station.

There was also a visit by the RNLI Girvan lifeboat and crew who staged a joint exercise with the Arran lifeboat.





RLNI mascot Stormy Sam was also a big hit with the children, who also had the chance to see the lifeboat at close quarters.

A spokeswoman for Arran RLNI volunteers said: ‘Thank you to everyone who came along to support our open day. Special thanks to our colleagues at RNLI Girvan lifeboat for making the trip over to join us. It was great to see you. Thanks also to Alastair Bilsland for bringing the former lifeboat Herbert John for a spin around the bay. It was a real treat to see three lifeboats in the bay at one point.’

There was a big crowd at the Arran RLNI open day in Lamlash. 01_B29lifeboat01





The burger stall does a roaring trade at the open day. 01_B29lifeboat02

RLNI mascot Stormy Sam high-fives two young girls. 01_B29lifeboat03

Stormy Sam with some of the Arran lifeboat crew at the open day. 01_B29lifeboat04

This specially made lifeboat cake was one of the raffle prizes. 01_B29lifeboat05

A youngster has a shot in the driving seat of the lifeboat. 01_B29lifeboat06

Jessica Hunter is pleased to meet Stormy Sam. 01_B29lifeboat07

The crew put the Arran lifeboat through its paces at the open day. NO_B29lifeboat08

The Girvan lifeboat, left, joined the Arran lifeboat in an exercise at the open day. NO_B29lifeboat09

RNLI volunteers set up for the open day. 01_B29lifeboat10