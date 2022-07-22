Creating sculpture in the sand

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The popular sand sculpture competition, held as part of the Whiting Bay fun weekend, attracted a bumper 31 entries this year.

There were spectacular creations from some inspiring ideas on display on the beach for judge Tim Pomeroy to ponder and, of course, the public too had the chance to pick their winner of the people’s choice award.

After a close contest, the Furze family entry Dragon and Nest was judged the winner and daughter Katie collected the prize from Tim while dad Luke collected the people’s choice award, which they also won.





The winning children’s entry was the Family of Hippos by Ewan Morrison and Freddie Lucas.

Whiting Bay beach was crowded for the sand sculpture contest. 01_B29sand01

A dolphin sculpture named Delphine with other creations in the background. 01_B29sand02





The winning Dragon and Nest. 01_B29sand03

Ewan Morrison and Freddie Lucas put the finishing touches to their Family of Hippos winning entry. 01_B29sand04

A bothy c0mplete with seaweed grass and a garden path. 01_B29sand05

The Queen’s platinum jubilee is celebrated in sand. 01_B29sand06

The finishing touches are put to a set of bagpipes. 01_B29sand07

Judge Tim Pomeroy presents the Family of Hippos junior winners Ewan and Freddy with their prize. 01_B29sand08

Tim presents Katie Furze with the family prize. 01_B29sand09

Karen and Luke Furze, with children Katie and Calum, beside their winning entry which is starting to get washed away by the sea. 01_B29sand10