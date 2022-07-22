Arran Open Studios at 10

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A celebration marking 10 years of the Arran Open Studios (AOS) event was held at Brodick Hall last weekend.

Arran artists open their studios to the public for a long weekend every year. Visitors can chat to the artists about their ideas, inspiration and working practice and can buy work directly from the makers. This tenth anniversary year sees some remarkable associated activities brought about by AOS organisers.

In advance of the long weekend, to be held this year from August 12 to 15, organisers held a preview exhibition in Brodick Hall. This is a unique opportunity to see examples of many of the participating artists in a one-off exhibition. This further allows would-be studio visitors to better plan their itinerary for the exciting weekend in August.





The exhibition also featured a brief history of the open studios initiative and artworks by Arran High School students.

More information can be found on the newly-redesigned Arran Open Studios website https://arranopenstudios.org/ another tenth anniversary initiative. A revamp of the website was in keeping with the celebrations and pioneering nature of the open studios. Look out for AOS brochures on the ferry and in outlets across the island.

Visitors look at the artwork at the open studios preview show in Brodick Hall at the weekend. 01_B29art01





Two women take a close interest in the artwork. 01_B29art02

Some of the visitors discuss the artworks. 01_B29art03

Sculptor and singer Tim Pomeroy entertains visitors to the show. 01_B29art04