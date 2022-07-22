Arran Banner Golf – week 29, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

Saturday July 16, Club Championship, Craig Young vs Stuart Campbell, played over 36 holes at 1pm and 5pm.

The day was blessed with fair golfing conditions and the course was in magnificent order thanks to the club’s green staff and assistants.





Over the first nine holes, Craig played steady golf with one birdie and one bogey to be out in 33. Despite having to reload twice, Stuart managed one birdie and two bogeys to be out in 36 – three down.

This set up an exhibition of golf in the back nine. Stuart had three bogeys, scoring 34 to find himself a further six holes down.

Craig’s putter was on fire, complementing his play, scoring three birdies and six pars scoring 28 – total of 61 – three under par for the course, giving him a total of nine up on Stuart.

Canny golf was the order of the final holes, with Craig having four bogeys and Stuart six, the match ending through the 8th hole with Craig having a 11 and 10 win.





Champion golfer of Lamlash for 2022: Craig Young.

Susan Butchard and Sheena Murchie played the Lamlash ladies championship final on Sunday July 17.

The course was in fantastic condition and the weather was warm and sunny with a fresh breeze. The game was short and sweet with Susan winning, for the third time, by seven and six.

The game started off evenly, with the first three holes halved. Sheena had a brilliant third shot on to the third green which landed a few inches from the hole. From then on Susan was on a roll. She had a great two at the seventh hole and was four up by the turn. All the spectators and even Sheena marvelled at her display of golf – it had to be seen to believed. Well done Susan.

Wednesday July 13, medal 6: 1 Sheena Murchie 79-17=62; 2 Yvonne Brothers 90-18=72. Scratch: Sheena Murchie 79.

Thursday July 14, Summer Cup: 1 Ian Bremner 72-10=62; 2 Dougie Macfarlane 66-2= 64; 3 Neil Stewart 69-5=64; 4 Lee Dutton 87-22=65. Best scratch: Craig Young 64 BIH over Ewan McKinnon. Magic twos Norrie MacIntyre@17th, Craig Young @13th, Matthew Dobson@16th and Scott Macfarlane @12th and 16th. Rollover hole two drawn.

Sunday July 17, Hamilton Bowl (Bogey): 1 Martin Wallbank +2; 2 Richard Waero +1;

3 Alfie Robinson. Best scratch: Martin Wallbank -6 to bogey. No magic twos recorded.

Fixtures: Sunday July 23, Scratch Cup 9.30am and 12.30pm starts. Monday July 25, Island Mixed 4s. Make up own groups and see starter for times. Thursday July 28, Summer Stableford. Make up own groups and see starter for times.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday July 13, Summer Trophy, 30 played: 1 Sean Higgins (26) 56; 2 Liam Bremner (21) 62 acb; 3 Neil McKechnie (11) 62; 4 Graeme Crichton (13) 63. Lowest gross: Jamie Stewart 67. Magic two: David Morrison @14th.

Sunday July 17, the Raymond Curtis Salver. Dating from 1993, the Raymond Curtis Salver is one Whiting Bay golf Club’s more recent trophies and one of the few that until now did not have Nicol Auld’s name engraved as a winner. Nicol put that right however, scoring a fine net 62 on a day when a blustery wind and fast tricky greens called for careful shotmaking.

Result: 1 Nicol Auld (4) 62 and lowest gross; 2 Stuart McGregor (14) 63 acb; 3 David Blair (14) 63; 4 Sandy Pringle (14) 64. Magic twos were scored by Gavin Mainds @4th, John Pennycott @7th and Stuart McGregor @15th.

Fixtures: Saturday July 23 and Sunday July 24, the Hunter Furnishings Whiting Bay Golf Club Gents Open. Monday July 25, the WBGC Junior Open. Wednesday July 27, the Jim Pirie Quaich.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday July 14, ladies vice captain’s prize. Silver: 1 and scratch Ann May 46-5=41; 2 Alice Anderson 53-11=42. Bronze: 1 Pat Adamson 58-15=43 BIH; 2 Jerry Arthur 64-21=43. Ann May wins the vice captain’s prize.

Saturday July 16, gents Charlie Sym Rosebowl: 1 M Ker 24 points, 2 R Weir 23 points; 3 J Govan 21 points.

Sunday July 17, gents 12 hole medal. 1st class: 1 and scratch M Ker 44-2=42; 2 J Faulkner 51-7=44; 3 C Watson 49-4=45 BIH. 2nd class: 1 Wm Kelso 51-10=41 BIH; 2 B Sherwood 53-12=41; 3 A Kerr 51-9=42. Magic twos: D Davidge, M Ker, W Kelso. Willie Kelso wins the medal.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday July 9, Commemoration Shield and Rose Bowl: 1 E McKinnon 62+1=63; 2 W Kelso 81-16=65; 3 C McNeil 80-14=66. There was great golf from Euan taking the scratch and handicap prizes.

Wednesday July 14, 18 hole medal: 1 A Napier 71-12=59; 2 R Logan 67-7=60 and scratch; 3 J Quigley 72 -12=60.

Saturday July 16, 18 hole medal: 1 D Logan 70-12-58 and scratch; 2 A McDonald 82-18=64; 3 G Andrew 76-11=65.

Fixtures: Saturday July 23, 18 hole medal. Wednesday July 27, Fairs Cup.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday July 13, Summer Cup, 27 played: 1 Matt Keir 64-6=58; 2 Fred Galbraith 77-15=62; 3 Bill Donaldson 78-14=64 acb. Scratch: Matt Keir 64.

Sunday July 17, Navy Shield (Stableford), 21 played: 1 Bill Donaldson 37 points acb; 2 Bob McCrae 37 points; 3 Sam Tattersfield 36 points acb.

Fixtures: Sunday July 24, Club Trophy. Wednesday July 27, Summer Cup.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday July 19, Peter Sutton: 1 John Pennycott 62; 2 Alex Morrison-Cowan 65; 3 Brian Sherwood 71.

Fixtures: Tuesday July 26, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary. Tee off 12.30pm/5.30pm.

Captain Sheena Murchie presents Susan Butchard with the Lamlash ladies championship trophy. NO_B29golf01

Craig Young receives the Lamlash club championship trophy from Iain Murchie. NO_B29golf02