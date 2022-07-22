Arran Banner 20 Years Ago – week 29, 2022
Saturday July 20, 2002
Salmon farm manager George Nicholson beside Marine Harvest’s new automated feeding system in Lamlash Bay. 01_B29TYAB01
Pipers, drummers, Cub Scouts and Arran Dancers lead the parade to the green during the annual Lamlash Gala Week. 01_B29TYAB02
Artists He Kun, Zhang Xiao Chun, Mali and Wei Qi Cong with Edward O’Donnelly, Kath MacNeish and Ramesh Lele during the Chinese printmakers’ workshop at Brodick Castle. 01_B29TYAB03
Janie McLaren and her husband Billy have bought the Kingsley Hotel which was previously run for 58 years by the Duncan family. 01_B29TYAB04
Rod Acuna with Richard O Brien, son Ryan and son-in-law Jonathan. The family, including Rod’s wife Ann, have taken over the Kildonan Hotel and have already made improvements to the hotel. 01_B29TYAB05
Border Biofuels campaigners met with MSP David McLetchie to discuss the controversial proposal for a biofuel depot on Arran. Also pictured are prospective MSP Peter Ramsay and North Ayrshire Council councillor Richard Wilkinson. 01_B29TYAB06