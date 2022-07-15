We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay jetty may have fallen into disrepair, but we are sure there will be great support for the new campaign to preserve it for future generations to swim, dive, fish or just sit on for years to come.

Whiting Bay and Districts Improvements Association has set an ambitious £20,000 target for its Save our Jetty crowd funding campaign as the structure is in urgent need of expensive repairs.

The jetty has been an important and well-loved feature of Whiting Bay for more than 125 years. As far back as 1807, there were stones arranged to form a small harbour. By 1895, the jetty was in its present form, having being built by statute labour.





The jetty continues to be popular, attracting tourists and visitors to walk its length and enjoy the sea view. They also fish and swim off it and sunbathe and picnic on it. Small boats regularly disembark there.

And with the Clyde’s largest sea grass bed just off shore from the jetty and within the South Arran Marine Protected Area, it is perfectly placed to enable people to engage with the fantastic marine environment.

Storms have taken their toll, but we wish the association every success with its campaign so that the jetty will be here for generations to come.



