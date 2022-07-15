Robert lifts his first Whiting Bay golf trophy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday July 10, Whiting Bay and Districts Improvements Association Trophy. A total of 24 played in this popular open Stableford and enjoyed a beautiful summer’s day on the golf course.

Bright sunshine and clear skies made for amazing views from the top of the course and the overhead conditions were more than matched by the playing conditions. The course is in superb shape just now and looking good for the Open in a couple of weeks.





Robert McNaught, enjoying a good season already, went one further than his recent runners-up spot to win convincingly by three points from Graeme Crichton and claim his first WBGC trophy. 1 Robert McNaught 13, 40pts; 2 Graeme Crichton 13, 37 acb; 3 Gavin Mainds 7, 37 acb; 4 Andrew Martin 13, 37. Magic twos Duncan Heenan and Gavin Mainds @4th, Stewart Mackintosh @17th.

Wednesday July 6, Summer Trophy, 17 played. 1 Duncan Heenan 12, 60; 2 Stewart Hammond 29, 63; 3 Neil McKechnie 12, 64; 4 Jamie Macpherson 5, 65 and lowest gross. Magic twos David Mair @4th, Duncan Heenan @17th.

Fixtures: Sunday July 17, The Raymond Curtis Salver. Wednesday July 20, The McLintock Cup.

Lamlash Golf Club





Thursday July 7, Summer Cup and Tom Graham Cup. 1 Alfie Robinson 88-31=57; 2 Norrie MacIntyre 71-11=60 BIH; 3 Paul Jameson 71-11=60; 4 Derek Harrison 81-20=61. Best scratch, Jamie Murchie 62. Winner of Tom Graham Trophy, Alfie Robinson 57. Magic twos, Alastair Crawford and James Fleming @16th, Alfie Robinson @17th, Stuart Campbell @13th, Jamie Murchie @12th. Hole two drawn, rollover.

Sunday July 10, Medal Shield. 1 Ian Bremner 72-10=62; 2 Lee Dutton 86-23=63, 3 Stuart McLaren 78-14=64 BIH over Andy Smith. Best scratch, Ian Bremner 72.

Fixtures: Friday July 15, Junior Open, noon to 4pm. Saturday July 16, Club Championship final. Craig Young v Stuart Campbell 1pm and 6pm. Sunday July 17, Hamilton Bowl, 9.30am and 12.30pm starts. Thursday July 21, Summer Cup, make up own groups and see starter for times.

Shiskine Golf Club

Tuesday July 5, Penny Salver. 1 J Houston and M Ker 52-22.5=39.5; joint second E Henderson and W Kelso, E Ker and G Hay; 3 W McCallum and D McDonald.

Thursday July 7, gents 18 hole medal. 1 D Pilkington 72-8=64; 2 J McNally 70-5=65, 3 and scratch, G Hay 68-1=67. Magic two Phil Bryceland.

Monday July 11, Centenary Putter. Gents: 1 C Rutterford 29pts; 2 R Weir 28pts; 3 C Watson 25pts. Ladies: 1 F Miller 24pts; 2 S Weir 23pts BIH; 3 W McCallum 23pts. Magic twos, C Rutterford, A Gallagher, J Cleat, S Weir. Fiona Miller and Colin Rutterford win the Centenary Putter with the best score from ladies and gents.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday July 6, Summer Cup, 15 played. 1 Kenny McMillan 78-15=63; 2 Nicol Hume 80-16=64 acb; 3 Ian Shand 82-18=64 acb. Scratch Ewan McKinnon 65.

Sunday July 10, Brandon qualifier, 18 played. 1 Kenny McMillan 77-15=62; 2 Matthew Dobson 69-5=64, 3 Alastair Dobson 72-7=65. Scratch Matthew Dobson 69.

Fixtures: Sunday July 17, Navy Shield (Stableford), Wednesday July 20, Summer Cup.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday July 5, Peter Sutton. 1 Reuben Betley 66; 2 Ron Woods 70; 3 Campbell Laing 78.

Fixtures: Tuesday July 19, Peter Sutton/Lady Mary. Tee off 12.30pm/5.30pm.

Corrie Golf Club

Fixtures: Saturday July 16, 18 hole medal. Wednesday July 20 and 27, Fairs Cup.

Shiskine Golf Club’s Pat Adamson with the Nancy McCutcheon Trophy. No_B28KGolf01

Shiskine Golf Club’s Jackie Houston and Martyn Ker, winners of the Penny Salver. No_B28KGolf02

Whiting Bay Improvements Trophy winner Robert McNaught with Whiting Bay Golf Club captain Stan Rainey. No_B28KGolf03