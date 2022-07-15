Probe launched into high fuel prices on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

An inquiry is to be held into the high price of fuel on Arran.

Arran Community Council, which called for a probe last month, has been told a ‘short and focused review’ will be undertaken by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).





The community council had written to North Ayrshire and Arran MP Patricia Gibson asking her to intervene. In her reply she stated: ‘I, and a number of other MPs, have raised concerns about this matter.

‘As a consequence, the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has asked the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to examine the issue of fuel pricing and conduct a review.

‘The chief executive of the CMA, Dr Andrea Coscelli, has now agreed to carry out a ‘short and focused review’ of the market and provide advice to the government on steps that might be taken to improve outcomes for consumers across the UK.’

Arran has some of the highest fuel prices in Scotland and the probe will investigate a possible monopoly operating in the distribution of fuel on the island. Certas Energy is the only company which delivers petrol to Arran, with some filling stations also tied to it to supply diesel as well.





The price of diesel on the island has also been taken up by Timothy Billings, the Arran representative on North Ayrshire Council. Councillor Billings wrote to Certas and said the reply he received was ‘very positive’.

He said: ‘I was told that in response to my email Certas had looked at the pricing model they were using for diesel supplies on Arran and realised that with the increase in prices and the volatility within the market, the pricing model they have used for a long time was no longer appropriate and was creating higher prices. They agreed to change their pricing model with the effect that the wholesale price of diesel from Certas came down.’

Councillor Billings has also raised the prices of petrol on Arran with the company.

A spokesperson for Certas Energy said: ‘Russia’s invasion of Ukraine created unprecedented volatility in the energy markets. We quickly modified our pricing methodology to address the extreme volatility in the market and minimise this impact to customers across the country.

‘Upon review, however, that model was not appropriate for the unusually small market on the Isle of Arran. Therefore, we reviewed and adjusted our policy for Arran in May, refunding our retail diesel customers on the island as appropriate.’

Dr Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). NO_B28coscelli01