No end in sight to ferry disruption as fender work drags on

Ongoing works at Ardrossan harbour are continuing to disrupt services on the main Arran ferry route.

With the holiday season in full swing this has led to the repeated cancellation of the vital 7am sailing from Ardrossan, as well as the last boat of the day from Brodick, which has been cancelled all week.

The 9.40pm ferry tonight (Friday) and the 7am departing Ardrossan tomorrow have already been cancelled on a busy travelling weekend.





However, CalMac this week began an early morning repositioning sailing from Brodick, but without passengers or freight, to allow the first sailing from Ardrossan.

Much of the disruption is being caused by fender repairs at the Arran and Winton berths, which cannot be used overnight while works are carried out.

The Arran ferries are also regularly using the Irish berth, which often necessitates passengers boarding and alighting via the car deck, leading to delays in the service.

The ongoing disruption, and the national publicity surrounding it, has led to concern that passenger numbers on the Arran route appear to be down year on year, particularly midweek. There are ongoing discussions on how this can be addressed.





The Isle of Arran Ferry Committee has already concerns about the length of time the fender work is taking, and the frustrations surrounding this, with Scottish transport minister Jenny Gilruth.

Works are also being undertaken at the Winton pier, where a sinkhole appeared last month, leading to the closure of the Arran berth until it was given the all clear after safety checks.

Peel Ports this week denied the fender works were having any impact on the Arran ferry service, with a spokesman stating: ‘The advice I have from Peel Ports is that fender issues are not resulting in the Arran ferry cancellations.’

However, this was not the view of ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne.

Finlay MacRae, CalMac’s head of operations, said: ‘Peel Ports continues to inspect and repair the Arran and Winton berths at Ardrossan. This work requires to be done overnight to allow use of the Arran berth to provide our service during the operating day.

‘The vessel will berth overnight at Brodick and reposition each morning to allow the 7am sailing from Ardrossan to operate.

‘We are expecting an update from Peel Ports on the continuing programme of harbour works in the coming days. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by matters beyond our control and thank service users for their patience.’