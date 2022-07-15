Mairi makes first Arran visit

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands Mairi Gougeon visited Arran for the first time this week.

The MSP for Angus North and Mearns visited a number of island organisations including Taste of Arran, Crofters Larder and Island Cheese and COAST, where she was keen to learn about some of the work and future plans of the marine conservation organisation. Mairi, centre, is pictured with some of the COAST delegates who met with the MSP. See full story in next week’s Banner. 01_B28COAST01



