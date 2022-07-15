Kildonan Open sheep dog trial results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A total of 40 dogs ran in the Kildonan Open sheepdog trial held over two days last week with Bobby Howaston judging the open category and Liz Robertson judging the local class.

Results: Open: 1 Chris Caygill, Seth, 81pts; 2 Craig Davidson, Kyle, 79pts; 3 Iain McConnell, Joe, 78pts; 4 Coroline Joelsson, Louise, 77pts; 5 Alec McCuish, Andy, 74pts; 6 Wullie Stevenson, Arran McLeod, 69pts; 7 John Casey, Jock, 66pts; 8 Stuart Davidson, Jack, 66pts.

Local: 1 Iain McConnell, Joe, 79pts after a rerun to decide the winner; 2 Wullie Stevenson, Arran McLeod, 79pts; 3 Mathew McNeish, Pip, 67pts; 4 Niall McMaster, Gail, 63pts; 5 Clair Anderson, Midge, 41pts.





Cup and trophy winners: Kildonan Open Cup and Dun Alluin Trophy, Chris Caygill; Kingsley Cup, Maharanee Cup and Alec Miller Trophy, Iain McConnell; Arran Cup and Kildonan Hotel Cup, Wullie Stevenson; McBride Trophy, Craig Davidson; Royal Bank Trophy, Stuart Davidson; McKeown Ladies Prize, Caroline Joelsson; Princess Antionette Trophy, Vicky Mathie.

Organisers thanked all the sponsors and for the committee for their hard work in helping to arrange another successful event.

Kildonan Open sheeepdog trial prizewinners. NO_B28dog01



