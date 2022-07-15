Charity funds raised at Dougarie open garden day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The open garden day at Dougarie Estate earlier this month raised almost £2,000 for charity, despite cold weather and a drop in visitor numbers as a result of ongoing Covid concerns.

The event is part of Scotland’s Garden Scheme which Dougarie Estate has backed for many years, supporting a variety of national charities and organisations on Arran.

As well as the charitable nature of the open day, it is also an enjoyable day out for the family who can while away a few care-free hours taking in the sights, smells and sounds of the well-stocked terraced gardens.





The castellated folly, built in 1905, the expansive, well-manicured lawns and a sale of tender and rare plants, add to the attraction.

After wandering the gardens and taking in the sights, visitors enjoyed tea and home baking at The Boathouse on the seafront which was recently refurbished into a wedding and event venue.

A total of £1,987.40 was raised which will be shared between Pirnmill Village Association, the Queens’ Nursing Institute, Perennial – – Gardeners’ Royal Benevolent Society and Maggies Centres.

Visitors browse the plants on sale at the entrance to the castellated folly. No_B28Dougarie01





A regular feature of the Dougarie open day is the affordable and varied plants for sale. No_B28Dougarie02

Dougarie was built as the sporting lodge for the 11th Duke of Hamilton around 1850. The castellated folly was built in 1905. No_B28Dougarie03

Home-baking was enjoyed after an afternoon exploring the gardens. No_B28Dougarie04

Visitors enjoy refreshments and a chat in The Boathouse. No_B28Dougarie05