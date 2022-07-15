Campaign launched to save historic Whiting Bay jetty

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

A crowd funding campaign is being launched in a bid to raise £20,000 to save the historic Whiting Bay pier.

Whiting Bay and Districts Improvements Association is calling on everyone to get behind the campaign to save the 125-year-old jetty which is in urgent need of repairs.





The Save our Jetty campaign will be launched tomorrow (Saturday) by Bay Queen Julieta Gray during the Whiting Bay fun weekend.

While largely a fundraising campaign, organisers are also seeking to document and celebrate the historic jetty by creating an archive of historic and modern photographs of the pier.

Association treasurer Lesley Wood said: ‘To be able to carry out the repairs we are hoping to raise £20,000 and would welcome any donations to be made via our Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/IsleofArranWhitingBayJetty

‘We are also hoping to gather as many photographs of the jetty as possible, recent or old. Images can be downloaded to our Facebook page –Whiting Bay and Districts Improvements. If you do not own the photograph, please obtain the owner’s permission and be aware the image will then be in the public domain.





‘Any donations, large or small, will be gratefully received. A monitor on the putting green hut will show progress of donations.’

The jetty has been an important and well-loved feature of Whiting Bay for more than 125 years. As far back as 1807, there were stones arranged to form a small harbour and by 1895 the jetty was in its present form, having being built by ‘statute labour’.

Lesley continued: ‘The jetty continues to be popular, attracting tourists and visitors to walk its length and enjoy the sea and view, to fish off, to swim off, sunbathe on, picnic on, disembark from small boats and generally enjoy.

‘With the Clyde’s largest sea grass bed just off shore from the jetty and within the South Arran Marine Protected Area, it is perfectly placed to enable people to engage with our fantastic marine environment. Storms have taken their toll but we hope to carry out repairs so that the jetty will be here for generations to come.’

More information about the history of the jetty can be found on a sign at the putting green and at the Whiting Bay Memories event in Whiting Bay Hall tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.

A historic, undated photograph of the pier and jetty at Whiting Bay. No_B28jetty01

Spectators line the jetty during a fun week raft race. No_B28jetty02

Another old, undated photograph showing the jetty extending far out to sea. No_B28jetty03

The jetty and pier, during Victorian times, being used by pleasure craft, a steamer and a cargo vessel. No_B28jetty04

The Whiting Bay jetty today. 01_B28jetty05