Ancient standing stones vandalised for second time

Additional signs to deter further damage to site

By Colin Smeeton

The ancient standing stones on Machrie Moor have been vandalised for the second time in two months.





It follows vandalism to one of the large upright stones in May this year which prompted a return visit by Historic Environmental Scotland (HES) representatives and Police Scotland officers the very day of the latest incident.

The following day incised graffiti was reported on social media by a visitor to the island who noted the graffiti had been dated July 4, with the initials DZ.

The Machrie Moor standing stones have been subject to several incidents of destructive vandalism over the years, despite the stones and the surrounding stone circles, burial cairns and cists being scheduled national monuments protected by law, with perpetrators facing criminal prosecution for damage.

Police Scotland are aware of the incident and are appealing for any information that could help them with their inquiries.





Arran police sergeant Kevin Blackley said: ‘Machrie Moor standing stones have again been vandalised by thoughtless individuals who seem to think it is acceptable to carve into these ancient monuments.

‘Arran police officers have been engaging with Historic Environmental Scotland which maintains this site, along with other sites across the island. This damage must have occurred a short time after a joint visit to the standing stones by island officers, four representatives from HES and the Police Scotland rural crime co-ordinator inspector Alan Dronon on Monday July 4.

‘HES plans to put up additional signs in an effort to deter further damage to the stones and I would ask anyone who visits the site to leave no trace of their visit, leaving them intact for future generations to enjoy. The site is classed as a scheduled monument and is among the best examples of stone circles in the UK, dating from around 3500-1500 BC. It has legislation in place to help prevent damage to them as well as activities such as metal detecting, camping and lighting fires.

‘If anyone has any information regarding the recent damage I would urge them to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1219 of 7/5/22.’

A red circle highlights the area that has been damaged by vandals. No_B28machrie01

A close-up view of the dated incised graffiti which Police Scotland are investigating. No_B28machrie02

Police sergeant Kevin Blackley at the historic site which was vandalised two months ago and again last week. No_B28machrie03