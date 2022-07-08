Round Arran epic reprised by Dundee rowers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The smiling faces of rowers from Dundee Sailing Club who completed a round Arran row in their St Ayles skiff. The delighted group reprised the round Arran row accomplished by Arran Coastal Rowing Club in 2018 and were thrilled to emulate the achievement in a time of 15 and a half hours spread over two days. Making the achievement all the more remarkable is that many of the 19 rowers had only months of experience before tackling the challenge which covers around 55 miles. Full story on back page.