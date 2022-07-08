Rock Choir delights audience at Brodick performance

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The UK’s original, award-winning contemporary Rock Choir delighted a packed audience during its performance at Brodick Hall last weekend.

The choir, made up of people who love to sing – with no experience, musical knowledge or auditions required – performed upbeat and uplifting songs during the show.

The event was organised by Music Arran and was free of charge, however, donations could be made at the door for Arran Theatre and Arts Trust to help support the running of this year's McLellan Festival.





The Rock Choir is a UK-wide initiative which encourages singers to take part in a choir with no experience or need to be able to read music. Through a network of local choirs, the initiative encourages singers to take part in rehearsals and perform for audiences while offering life-affirming experiences and the chance to make new friends.

Tuition is provided by professional and experienced musicians and students have access to a variety of benefits including workshops, tuition, recording and the opportunity to perform at large venues while also contributing to a sense of good mental health and wellbeing.

To find out more about Rock Choir visit www.rockchoir.com

Rock Choir members in full flow during their Brodick Hall performance.





The Brodick event attracted a full to capacity audience who were swept away by the lively performance.