Open Studios’ preview exhibition celebrates a decade of art on Arran

The Arran Open Studios (AOS) initiative, started by local artist Josephine Broekhuizen and drama teacher Sarah Cook, is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year with artistic events planned in the run up to the Open Studio in August.

Arran Open Studios has become an island fixture in recent years with visitors coming from across the island, and further afield, to visit the studios of Arran artists who invite visitors to join them for an insight into their work or to buy artworks directly from the artist.

In advance of the AOS long weekend on Friday August 12 to Monday August 15, organisers will present a Preview Exhibition at Brodick Hall from Friday July 15 to Monday July 18, from 11am to 4pm. This will allow visitors a unique opportunity to see examples of many of the participating artists in a one-off exhibition.





It will also allow would-be studio visitors to better plan their itinerary for the AOS weekend so that they can focus on whose work/studio they would like to visit. Artworks by Arran High School students will also be on display.

And while the works will not be for sale directly from the exhibition, interested parties will be directed to the exhibiting artists. The exhibition will feature a brief history of the Open Studios initiative but the main stars of the show will, of course, be the artworks.

Following the AOS events, the exhibition will move to West Kilbride’s Barony Centre which will host a major exhibition of Arran artists between Saturday August 20 and Saturday September 17.

Further information about all of these events can be found on the newly redesigned Arran Open Studios website at https://arranopenstudios.org/ and in the AOS brochures which are available on the ferry and in outlets across the island.





Arran Open Studios Preview Exhibition. No_B27AOS01