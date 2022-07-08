New sitcom set on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

The pilot of a new sitcom shot on Arran is available on the BBC iPlayer.

Written and directed by Alessio Avezzano, Islelanders is the story of a couple of chancers – Arran and Lewis – saying ‘yes’ to every odd job on the island to make ends meet. The two finally get a big job to clear a spooky house, but things take a turn with the unexpected return of Arran’s sister Maisie, played by Rachel Flynn.





The pilot came out on BBC iPlayer on Wednesday and co-stars Alessio’s brother and local Matt McGill who plays the character Arran in the show. Actor Jamie MacColl plays Lewis and John McQuiston is Ronald.

Alessio moved back to Arran in 2020 during pandemic and now spends his time between his home in Whiting Bay and Glasgow.

He told the Banner: ‘During the pandemic, I started making comedy sketches with my family for BBC Scotland’s social media. Quite a few were based around rural/island life. The videos did really well. I then pitched the idea of a sitcom set on Arran and it got commissioned.’

It was filmed on locations around the island including Lochranza Pier, the Ross Road, Kildonan Beach, Lamlash and outside the Arran Botanical Drinks shack.





Alessio said: ‘We are really proud of this pilot episode and it couldn’t have been done without the support from locals.

‘Comedy and drama about daily life set outside the central belt has so much potential, especially island life where the island becomes a character in itself. I have a lot of ideas for future episodes so fingers crossed it does well and we get to make a full series.’

Matt McGill, Jamie MacColl and Rachel Flynn star in Islelanders. NO_B27sitcom02

Writer and director Alessio Avezzano. NO_B27sitcom01

The cast and crew at Cladach during filming of the show. NO_B27sitcom04