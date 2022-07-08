Corrie Film Club presents…

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Colette (2018 Certificate 15)

Corrie Film Club’s July offering is a fascinating film by Wash Westmoreland.

Set in the tantalising world of Belle Epoque Paris, this is the story of how talented young author and country mouse Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, played by Keira Knightley, submits in 1893 to marriage and commercial exploitation by an older man from the big city, the mediocre and critic/publisher Henri Gauthier-Villars, pen-named ‘Willy’, Dominic West, who shamelessly uses her writing, claiming it as his own. The success of the novels makes Willy famous and elevates the couple into celebrity status.





The lack of recognition begins to gnaw at Colette and the marriage begins to deteriorate, fuelled by Willy’s infidelities.

See this lavish and revelatory film at Corrie and Sannox Village hall on Sunday July 10 at 7.30pm. Everyone welcome.

