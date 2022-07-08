Co-op partners with UK Youth to empower social action

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new partnership between Co-op and UK Youth will see young people in Scotland and Northern Ireland be given opportunities to help them make a difference through social action with the #IWill movement.

The #IWill movement is a collaboration of more than 1,000 organisations and 700 young #IWill ambassadors and champions from across the UK, supported by charities UK Youth and Volunteering Matters.

A £250,000 investment from Co-op, funded by Co-op members through the Co-op Community Partnerships Fund, will be used to recruit, train and support new #IWill ambassadors. The 10 to 25-year-olds will work together to make a difference in their communities through social action.





Ambassadors will receive training and mentoring to support them to drive change at local, national and UK-wide level. In addition, 150 new #IWill champions will be recruited to help spread the word and develop their own social action initiatives. More than 2,000 young people in Scotland and Northern Ireland will benefit from Co-op’s investment in #IWill.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and membership at Co-op, said: ‘Creating fairer opportunities for young people to take action on the issues they care about is crucial in empowering them to make a real difference in communities throughout Scotland and Northern Ireland.

‘We are delighted to be partnering with UK Youth to grow the #IWill movement so that even more young people can access support and make positive change, whether that’s supporting fairer access to food, improving mental wellbeing services or creating even more opportunities for young people to get involved in their communities.’

UK Youth is a leading charity with a vision that all young people are equipped to thrive and empowered to contribute at every stage of their lives. With a network of more than 8,000 youth organisations and nation partners in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, they are focused on unlocking youth work as the catalyst of change.





Young #IWill ambassadors at the launch of the Co-op and UK Youth initiative. No_B27Coop01