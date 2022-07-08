Cash boost for struggling families

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

More than 14,800 North Ayrshire and Arran families are to receive a cost of living payment boost from the UK government.

The first of two mean-tested payments totalling £650 will be deposited directly into bank accounts around the middle of this month, with the second payment following in autumn.

The payments are part of a £37 billion government package which will help more than eight million households in the UK cope with cost of living pressures.





The initial automatic instalment for means-tested benefit claimants will be paid imminently while tax credit claimants will receive their first instalment of the cost of living payment from HMRC later this year.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will administer payments for customers on all other eligible means-tested benefits and customers do not need to contact them or apply for the payment.

DWP secretary Thérèse Coffey said: ‘With millions of the lowest-income households soon seeing the first of two cash instalments land into their bank accounts, we are taking action to directly help families with the cost of living.

‘This one-off payment totalling £650 is part of our £37 billion cost of living support package that will put an extra £1,200 into the pockets of those most in need.’





Making up the total of £1,200, the support includes the cost of living payment of up to £650 for households on eligible means-tested benefits, a separate £300 payment for pensioners and a £150 payment for eligible disabled people, along with £400 for all households to help with energy bills and an extra £150 for properties in council tax bands A to D.

Jamie Greene MSP says this targeted support shows the UK Government has stepped up and recognised how tough times are right now for families and household budgets.

Jamie Greene said: ‘The cost of living crisis is having a detrimental impact on families across our community with energy, food and fuel bills rocketing.

‘That’s why I warmly welcome this intervention from the UK Government. Having recognised the pressures people are facing, this will deliver support to those who need it most.

‘This money will go directly into your bank account if you are eligible and hopefully ease the pressure of putting fuel in the car or paying for the weekly shop.

‘I am delighted the UK Government has once again stepped in to help protect the most vulnerable. As ever, my office remains accessible to everyone needing support, so please don’t hesitate to get in touch.’

To be eligible for the first instalment, families must have been entitled to a payment, or later found to be entitled to a payment, of either Universal Credit for an assessment period that ended in the period April 26 2022 to May 25 2022 or income-based JSA, income-related ESA, Income Support or Pension Credit for any day in the same period.

Tax credit customers, who will receive the first instalment later in the year, must have received a payment, or an annual award of at least £26 of tax credits, for any day in the same period.

The cost of living payments will be tax-free, will not count towards the benefit cap and will not have any impact on existing benefit awards.

Jamie Greene MSP says the payments will help support those most in need. No_B27colpayment01