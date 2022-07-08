Brothers go long way round for air ambulance charity

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brothers Alan and Murray Picken have embarked on a 1,000 mile challenge on 50cc mopeds to raise funds for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

The daring duo decided to attempt the NC 500 route around the north and west coast of Scotland as their niece and family members have had to make use of the emergency ambulance service on a number of occasions and the brothers wish to show their gratitude to the organisation.

Setting off from Lochranza, the journey got off to a rocky start when mechanical problems saw Murray’s moped experiencing problems, which meant it had to be pushed on to the ferry to begin its arduous 1,000 mile journey.





Thankfully, with the assistance of ‘Dip’, the moped was revived and the two riders reached Ullapool after five days. The mopeds, with a top speed of just under 40mph, were bought for £500 and are ideally suited for short trips – not extended roads trips.

Through a fundraising page at https://www.facebook.com/donate/552277513011688 the brothers have already raised £5,275 for their nominated charity and just before setting off on their journey, while testing their new mopeds, Kildonan Primary School pupils gave the pair a guard of honour.

Murray said: ‘We aimed to raise £1,000 as that is the mileage we are doing, but we have blown past that total. Thanks to Cameron’s of Blackwaterfoot, Arran Energy, Arran Graphics, Andrew Simmons and Mandy McDonald. We couldn’t have got this far without you. Thanks also to everyone who has donated to this vital charity that is close to our hearts. Thank you so much for all the donations, a great effort everyone. Let’s keep it going.’

Alan and Murray hope to finish the challenge this week and invite anyone who supports the work of the charity to contribute generously, if possible.





Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance responds, on average, to one time-critical emergency call out every single day. They are a national charity and receive no statutory government funding so rely 100 per cent on donations from the public to fuel their life-saving flights. Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance can be airborne within five minutes of receiving an emergency call and can reach 90 per cent of Scotland’s population within 25 minutes.

Murray Picken on his moped at Lochranza. No_B26moped01

Alan Picken and his moped about to board the ferry at Lochranza. No_B26moped02

Kilmory Primary School pupils wish the two brothers success ahead of their journey. No_B26moped03

The brothers are making their way around Scotland, taking in the scenic views and sights. No_B26moped04