Arran Banner Golf – week 27, 2022

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday June 29, Cancer Relief Stableford (Open). A total of 24 played in the first of the club’s summer charity support opens and enjoyed conditions far better than forecast.

A dry bright day with a steady breeze allowed for good scoring and exactly half the field returned 30 points or better. Neil McKechnie came out top with a score of 40 points, pipping Duncan Heenan by one shot: 1 Neil Mckechnie 12, 40 points; 2 Duncan Heenan 12, 39; 3 Steven Baillie 23, 36 acb; 4 Cameron Bruce 22, 36. Magic twos: Neil McKechnie @3rd.





Sunday July 3, Morton Quaich. A total of 21 played in the 2022 Morton Quaich, a stroke play trophy first contested in 1977. The 2021 iteration produced some outstanding scoring – a net 53 won the sweep – but this year’s version encountered tougher conditions with a cold blustery wind calling for careful shot making.

Cameron Bruce was undeterred, however, returning a fine net 59 to win by two shots: 1 Cameron Bruce 22, 59; 2 Robert McNaught 14, 61; 3 David Blair 14, 62 acb; 4 Ryan Armstrong 7, 62. Nicol Auld returned the lowest gross score on 68. Magic twos: Neil Mckechnie @2 and @17, Stewart Mackintosh @4th, Ronnie Mann @6th, David Morrison @7th, David Mair @12th and Jamie Macpherson @17th.

Fixtures: Sunday July 10, The Whiting Bay Improvements Stableford (Open). Wednesday July 13, Summer Trophy.

Lamlash Golf Club





Ladies section: Wednesday June 29, medal 5. 1 Susan Butchard 69-11=58; 2 Fiona Carswell 86-26=60. Scratch Susan Butchard 69. Well done Susan on a fantastic score.

Thursday June 30, Summer Stableford. 1 Martin Wallbank 39 points; 2 Rory Dickinson 39 points; 3 Gordon MacIntyre 38 points; 4 Scott Campbell 36 points. Best scratch: Dougie Macfarlane 32 points to Stableford. Magic twos: Scott Macfarlane @16th, Serge El Adm @ 16th, Dougie Macfarlane @16th, Jack McNally @5th and Martin @17th. Hole 12 drawn, rollover.

Saturday July 2, Club Championship Qualifier round one: 1 Ian Bremner 75 – 10 = 65 BIH; 2 Jack McNally 70-5=65 BIH; 3 Alan Smith 82-17=65. Best scratch, Craig Young 66. Magic twos: Jack McNally and Craig Young @16th, Ian Bremner and Derek Harrison @13th. Hole 14 drawn, rollover.

Sunday July 3, Club Championship Qualifier round two and Jamieson Cup: 1 Scott Macfarlane 70-10=60; 2 Alan Smith 81-17=64 BIH; 3 Hugh McLelland 86-22=64 BIH, 4 Stuart Campbell 69-5=64. Best scratch: Craig Young 67. Magic twos: Scott Campbell @16th. Hole 12 drawn, rollover.

Winner of Net Qualifier Cup: Alan Smith 64+65=129, runner up, Ian Bremner 65=65=130.

Club Championship draw: Craig Young v Dylan Smith, Ian Bremner v Martin Wallbank, Jack McNally v Paul Jameson, Stuart Campbell v Alan Smith.

Fixtures: Wednesday July 20, Ladies Open, contact Sheena 600820. Saturday July 10, Club Championship quarter finals, 4.30pm start. Sunday July 11, Club Championship semi finals, noon start. Thursday July 14, Summer Cup and Scratch Cup. Friday July 15, Junior Open, noon start.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday June 30, Ladies 18 Hole Medal Winners: 1 and scratch, Fiona Miller 76-10=66; 2 Alice Anderson 87-16=71; 3 Ann May 80-8=72. Alice wins the Medal Winners competition. Saturday July 2, Victory Shield and Kay Maxwell Trophy. First class: 1 Adam Howie 44-7=37; 2 and scratch Alan Ker 41-1=40; 3 Russell Weir 45-4=41. Second class: 1 Colin Rutterford 57-15=42 BIH; 2 John Howie 52-10=42; 3 Fiona Miller 53-10=43. Magic twos: S Ker, A Ker, T Ellis, A Miller. Adam Howie leads Victory Shield (July), Fiona Miller leads the Kay Maxwell (July).

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday July 2, 18 Hole Medal: 1 W Paton 71-8-63 BIH; 2 R Logan 69-6-63 and scratch; 3 A Napier 76-12-64. Magic twos: many twos with the lucky winners being M Elliot and A McDonald.

Fixtures: Saturday July 9, Commemoration Shield and Lorimar Rosebowl. Saturday July 23, Lochranza Golf Club Championship at Corrie Golf Club. All Arran golfers are welcome to compete. Arrange your own games and a draw will take place at 1pm.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday June 29, Summer Cup, 35 played: Alastair Dobson 69-8=61; Nicol Hume 80-17=63 ACB; Adam Dickson 72-9=63 ACB. Scratch: Paul McKellar 66. Sunday July 3,

Graham Putter (Greensome), Bob McCrae and Fred Galbraith 59, Jimmy Armit and Donald McKinnie 60.

Fixtures: Sunday July 10, Brandon Qualifier. Wednesday July 13, Summer Cup.