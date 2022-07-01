Run buses for communities

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It is good to see the campaign to save the mainland bus service used by many Arran residents is gaining considerable support.

Stagecoach wanted to cancel the X36 service from Ardrossan to Glasgow but it has been given a stay of execution until October 1.

This is a vital service for foot passengers heading to Glasgow from the ferry and was shown to be even more important during the recent train strikes leaving it as the only means of public transport.





North Ayrshire Council this week gave its backing to the community campaign to save the service which is being led by residents in the Garnock Valley, who would also be badly hit by the loss of the service.

The news this week that local authorities now have the powers to run their own bus services has perhaps not come to soon but councils need to have the funding and resources in place to allow them to do so.

However, if that means that vital services on which communities rely can be run for the benefit of the people in them, and not at the whim of multi-national bus firms, then perhaps it is something which should be seriously considered.



