Rock Choir to stage free concert

Music Arran is delighted to welcome two different music makers to Arran on the next two Saturdays.

Rock Choir is delighted to be taking a day trip to Arran to perform to friends, family and the community in Brodick Hall tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm.

Signalling the end of a busy year learning new songs, Rock Choir will be singing upbeat songs to get toes tapping.





No tickets are required for the free event, however, donations at the door for Arran Theatre and Arts Trust will be welcome and help to support the running of this year’s McLellan Festival.

Labelled as the UK’s largest contemporary choir, Rock Choir is enjoyed by people who love to sing. There are no auditions and no requirements to read music and more than 25,000 members across the length and breadth of the country take part in weekly term-time rehearsals.

To find out more about Rock Choir visit www.rockchoir.com

Then on Saturday July 9, Music Arran welcome back Quattro McJazz to Whiting Bay Hall at 7.30pm for a lively night. Quattro MacJazz is a Dixieland quartet specialising in hot jazz and gospel.





Scotland’s great entertainer Alastair McDonald returns to his roots with this ensemble, rejoicing in performing great gospel and other songs from the Dixieland jazz era, and plays a mean banjo too. As Billy Connolly said once in a radio interview: ‘Alastair McDonald…he’s a real banjo player!’

The group’s line-up is completed with Lennie Herd, Scotland’s finest Dixie trumpet lead, and Roy Percy, the most percussionistic and in-demand double bass player in

Britain on bass. The band, unusually plays without a drummer – come along and hear Roy and Alastair demonstrate why drums are not required.

