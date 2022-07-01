Platinum jubilee medals presented for saving lives at sea

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Volunteers from Arran’s water-based emergency services have been awarded Queen’s platinum jubilee medals for their work saving lives at sea.

Serving members of Arran RNLI and Arran Coastguard Rescue Team received the awards at separate ceremonies.

The commemorative medal has been awarded to 4,500 RNLI volunteers as well as frontline staff and those who serve in the emergency services, prison services and armed forces who have completed five years’ consecutive service.





RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie said: ‘I am delighted to see so many RNLI volunteers and staff being recognised by this prestigious award alongside other frontline members of the emergency services, prison services and the armed forces.

‘My congratulations and thanks go to all the recipients and our thousands of other volunteers and staff who work tirelessly to deliver essential lifesaving services in our mission to save everyone.’

Four members of Arran Coastguard Rescue Team have also received their Queen’s platinum jubilee medals and marked another milestone in the same week when they attended their 100th callout of the year. They were: Gemma Ferguson, Adam Norman, deputy station officer David McLintock and station officer Fiona Laing who were delighted to receive their medals.

Fiona technically qualified for the jubilee medal three times owing to her 16 years with HM Coastguard, 27 years with the Scottish Fire Service and 19 years with the Scottish Ambulance Service.





Gemma has volunteered with HM Coastguard for 13 years, while deputy station officer David has served for six and Adam five.

Arran RNLI members with their medals, left to right, Ian Hutchison, shore crew; Miller Crawford, deputy launching authority; Dave Nicholson, helm; Mark Johnson, helm; Mark Nelson, helm and maintenance mechanic; Lee Girbow, lifeboat operations manager; and Dan Goronwy, shore crew. Missing from photograph: Tim Crockett, helm. No_B25RNLI01

HM Coastguard Rescue Team with their Queen’s platinum jubilee medals. Left to right: Gemma Ferguson, Adam Norman, David McLintock and Fiona Laing. No_B26CGJubilee01