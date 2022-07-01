Koffee for Kalimpong helps fund education

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

After a two-year break, Arran Friends of Dr Graham’s Homes held a successful Koffee for Kalimpong morning in Corrie Hall.

Residents and visitors enjoyed delicious home-baking supplied by dedicated helpers who put in so much time and effort each year to make the event a success.

The remarkable sum of £1,130 was raised thanks, in part, to an excellent raffle for an overnight stay at the Auchrannie Resort which was kindly donated by Auchrannie.





This year the proceeds of the event will be donated to Andrea Heartly who was a sponsored child at Dr Graham’s Homes. Andrea finished her schooling in 2017 before embarking on a three-year history honours degree at college before graduating in 2020.

From there she applied to do a Bachelor of Education two-year course and is now sitting her final exams. She has also started her masters degree, which also lasts two-years, with course fees paid at the start. The coffee morning proceeds will secure Andrea’s final course and she is promised a job at the Julian School in Kolkata.

Organisers thank everyone for supporting the event.

Loyal supporters fill Corrie and Sannox Village Hall to support the Koffee for Kalimpong fundraiser. No_B26Koffee01





Visitors enjoy a refreshing drink before selecting a treat from the home-baking for sale. No_B26Koffee02

Raffle ticket sellers did a roaring trade with the top prize an overnight stay at the Auchrannie Resort. No_B26Koffee03