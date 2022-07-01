Disappointment after promising start for Arran’s Team Leuven

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran-based Team Leuven by Jingly Jangly Images Racing got off to a promising start at the Bob McIntyre Memorial races at East Fortune Raceway but an electrical fault scuppered the team’s hopes of victory.

The Bob McIntyre Memorial races are a major annual international event for classic racing motorcycles with riders from Europe, Northern Ireland, Eire, Wales, the Isle of Man and England, all competing to pit their skills against the cream of Scottish classic racing riders.

The Arran-based team were competing in the highly competitive post classic junior class for machines built after 1967 for two strokes, and 1972 for four strokes up to 1986.





Team rider Callum Laidlaw had secured pole position in the class which included 32 other riders.

With victory almost in his grasp, on the penultimate lap with a large lead over the second placed rider, the motorbike developed an electrical fault and he was forced to retire.

Unfortunately, owing to the limited availability of spare parts to repair the machine, the team had to retire from the event.

Having to withdraw was disappointing for the team, particularly as they were in the lead and after their recent success at North East of England’s Motorcycle Racing Club championships, but team manager Lenny Hartley remained upbeat saying,: ‘That’s racing for you.’



