Brodick Cinema plans abandoned

By Hugh Boag

A proposal to turn the old ticket office at Brodick ferry terminal into a cinema has been abandoned.

The building is up for lease again but any new tenant must show their proposal will benefit the community.





The Arran Banner first revealed the plans by Arran Picture-House Ltd to convert the building into two 55-seater cinemas in Decemebr 2018.

The man behind the plan, businessman Brian Keating, already owns and runs a community cinema in Helensburgh and received planning permission for the Arran project, which he had initially hoped to have open for Easter the following year.

However, it became increasingly clear Mr Keating, who has many other business interests and spends much of his time in Spain, was losing interest in the Arran project.

Last November, Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), which leased the building to Mr Keating, was still insisting the cinema project would be going ahead, but said then the building would be remarketed if it fell through.





Now CMAL has admitted the original cinema project has become ‘unviable’, blaming the post-pandemic rise in the cost of construction materials, and is inviting new proposals to lease the former terminal building in Brodick for another use.

Following the completion of the new ferry terminal in 2018, CMAL first advertised on the open market for proposals to turn the building into a space, with an emphasis on delivering community benefits.

Karen Jamieson, buildings and property manager at CMAL, said: ‘We are very disappointed the project to transform the former ticket office into a cinema will not go ahead. However, we fully appreciate the circumstances and have agreed to part ways with the current tenant.

‘This does mean we are once again offering the opportunity for a new tenant to submit proposals for an alternative use for this well positioned building. Any proposed use will have to work in harmony with the surrounding ferry terminal and we are keen to deliver a use that will benefit Brodick and the wider island community.’

The last time the cinema project was chosen from three formal offers, one from Arran Development Trust which wanted to convert the building into a community hub with office space for existing and start-up businesses. It may be interested again.

Further information is available from letting agent Graham + Sibbald, including particulars, proposal guidance and closing date. Contact Tom Conway 0141 332 1194 tom.conway@g-s.co.uk or Ryan Farrelly 0141 567 5382 ryan.farrelly@g-s.co.uk