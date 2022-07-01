Brodick are triumphant in centenary Hope Cup

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Brodick Golf Club have won this year’s centenary Hope Cup, a competition they have now won 44 times since its inauguration.

The Arran Golfers Association event is the premier contest in the men’s golfing calendar on the island and was won by Brodick for the third time in a row.

The semi-finals and final were played on Saturday June 25 at Shiskine Golf Club in what can only be described as the most difficult of conditions due to extremely high winds.





The severity of the winds in the semi-finals caused balls to roll off a couple of the greens resulting in the very sensible decision to change two of the pin placements for the evening final.

Notwithstanding the weather, the quality of golf was most impressive and in the first semi-final the home team, Shiskine, were narrowly beaten by Brodick and in the other semi-final Lamlash came out on top against Machrie.

The final was between Brodick, the holders of the cup, and Lamlash, who fielded a very strong team.

Once again the large crowd were treated to some excellent golf from both sides but in the end it was Brodick who seemed to master the wind slightly better and were worthy winners on the night.





As it was the centenary year of the competition which began at Shiskine in 1922, Arran Golfers Association invited all participants and spectators to a celebratory buffet in the clubhouse where president Donald Logan presented the trophy to the winning non-playing team captain Brian Smith and medals kindly donated by Stan Rainey (captain at Whiting Bay) were presented to each of the Brodick players, including one for the absent Greg McCrae, who was unable to participate on the day.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday June 22, The Ballantyne Cup. The Ballantyne is one of the club’s oldest trophies dating from 1909. A total of 21 played in the 2022 edition enjoying fair conditions although an intermittent strong breeze made its presence felt.

Scoring was good with 15 cards in the net 60s but returning a level par back nine – par on every hole – Stewart Mackintosh went one better to record the only score in the 50s and win by two shots from John Simmons. Congratulations to Stewart on his first trophy win at Whiting Bay.

Result: 1 Stewart Mackintosh 9, 59 and lowest gross, 2 John Simmons 15, 61, 3 Gavin Mainds 7, 62 ACB, 4 David Morrison 10, 62. Magic twos David Morrison @3rd, 4th and 13th, Nicol Auld @17th, Neil McKechnie @17th.

Fixtures: Sunday July 3, The Morton Quaich. Wednesday July 6, Summer Trophy.

Shiskine Golf Club

Wednesday June 15, gents’ Summer Cup: 1 A Bannatyne 57-15=42, 2 A Stewart 49-6=43, 3 and scratch J McNally 49-3=46 BIH. Magic twos A Bannatyne, J McNally.

Thursday June 16, ladies’ 12-hole medal: Silver: 1 Fiona Miller 48-7=41 BIH, 2 and scratch Ann May 46-6=41. Bronze: 1 Esther Henderson 64-19=45, 2 Yvonne Brothers 60-14=46. Magic twos Ann May, Fiona Miller. Sunday June 19, Gents’ 12-Hole Medal: First class: 1 Wm Kelso 49-10=39, 2 and scratch T Ellis 49-8=41 BIH, 3 B Sherwood 55-14=41. Magic twos D Markham, B Sherwood.

Wednesday June 22, gents’ Summer Cup: 1 Alan McNicol 48-7=41 BIH, 2 Jack McNally 44-3=41, 3 and scratch Gary Campbell 43-1=42. Magic twos G Campbell, R Barkley, J McNally, P Robertson.

Thursday June 23, Ladies’ Nancy McCutcheon Trophy: 1 Pat Adamson 25pts, 2 Alice Anderson 24pts, 3 Elizabeth Kelso 23pts. Magic twos Elizabeth Kelso @2nd.

Lamlash Golf Club

Wednesday June 22, medal round four: 1 Susan Butchard 76-12=64 BIH, 2 Kate McAdam 82-18=64. Scratch Susan Butchard 76. Thursday June 23, Summer Cup. 1 Gordon MacIntyre 83-23=60, 2 Dylan Smith 77-15=62, 3 Colin Richardson 81-17=64, 4 Scott Macfarlane 75-10=65. Best scratch, Craig Young 67. Magic twos, Ian Bremner and Alan Smith @13th. Hole 13 drawn, joint winners. Sunday June 26, Medal Shield: 1 Graeme Andrew 83-13=70 BIH, 2 Martin Wallbank 78-8=70, BIH over Scott Campbell. Best scratch, Martin Wallbank 78.

Fixtures: Saturday July 2, Club Championship first qualifier, 9.30am, 12pm and 5pm starts. Sunday July 3, Club Championship second qualifier, and Jamieson Cup, 9.30am, 12pm and 5pm starts. Thursday July 7, Summer Cup and Tom Graham Cup. Make up own groups and see starter for times.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday June 22, Summer Cup, 25 played. 1 Chris Pattenden 76-19=57, 2 Alastair Dobson 70-8=62, 3 Bob McCrae 73-10=63. Scratch Matthew Dobson 70, Alastair Dobson 70.

Congratulations to the Brodick Hope Cup team on an excellent win at Shiskine.

Fixtures: Sunday July 3, Greensome (draw for partners). Wednesday July 6, Summer Cup.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday June 22, Crawford Cup. 1 R I McMillan 82-22-60, 2 A Smith 75-15-60, 3 R Burke 78-16-62. Scratch A Napier 74. Winner of the Crawford Cup, R Burke, best stableford score.

Fixtures: Saturday July 2, 18-hole medal. Wednesday July 6, 18-hole medal.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday June 21, Peter Sutton. 1 John Pennycott 65 BIH, 2 Phil Betley 65, 3 Brian Sherwood 66.

Fixtures: Tuesday July 5 Peter Sutton-Lady Mary tee off 12.30pm or 5.30pm. Please contact Brian by Monday if anyone is playing at 5.30pm.