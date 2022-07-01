Arran Banner Letters – week 26, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Escalators were discussed for terminal

Sir,

It has been suggested by VisitArran that no-one suggested an escalator at Brodick terminal during the consultations in 2013.





This is incorrect as item number one on Issues/Questions in the replies from CMAL on February 6 2014 deals with escalators.

It is on page one of 14 pages about the new terminal following the ‘consultation’ in Brodick Hall. I seem to remember we had sticky notes to attach to a board.

I also have the design plans of October 17 2013 followed by Ian Ferguson’s redesign submitted which, looking at it today, is clearly so much better especially for foot passengers than what was built.

Arran Civic Trust (ACT) wrote the first letter to Kenneth Gibson on December 17 2013.





What is so sad is that everything ACT wrote about has come true, no notice having been taken. Ian Ferguson of ACT, did an excellent analysis and with Guy Murray, both highly regarded architects, made the case for better foot passenger access and a building more in character with Arran’s sense of place.

The Clyde Elderly Forum on Arran became engaged with the escalator problem by February 2014. Arran Civic Trust had meetings with Ramsay Muirhead, head of civil engineering at CMAL, and later Ian Ferguson, Guy Murray and myself had a meeting with Ramsay and Kevin Cooper representing Archial NORR, the building designer, in March 2014.

Guy wished to be added to those minutes the following ‘realising this was a pointless exercise, left the meeting in disgust’ leaving his notes in the hope they would be read by CMAL. I did the minutes of that meeting and Ian and Guy made their points very well, but were ignored by the representatives of CMAL and the building’s designers.

The thick file on ACT involvement about the Brodick terminal makes fascinating reading as well as a clear realisation that Arran is landed with an ill-designed ferry terminal for foot passengers and berth with wind problems.

The file is here if anyone wishes to have a journey through how a community was trying to be heard. It could be the basis on an MSc on infrastructure planning and community ignored by the powers that be, resulting in feedback at the consultation which was ignored, so the community’s good suggestions were dismissed.

Is it any wonder there is cynicism about the terminal now proposed for Ardrossan which is similar in design and will not be easy for foot passengers? Lots of steps up to wait to board and steep steps down on arrival.

An escalator would still be appreciated by many foot passengers.

Yours,

Sally Campbell,

Arran Civic Trust.

Thank you for 50-years of support

Sir,

You may be aware Brodick Early Years is being taken over by North Ayrshire Council and will move to the Primary School in August.

As a private/voluntary group run by a committee of parent/carers, we have relied greatly on the backing of the community and thank everyone who has supported us throughout the last 50 years.

Special thanks to Brodick Hall Committee for their help and encouragement, which has enabled us to provide excellent pre-school education for all our children in the village and beyond.

We look forward to pastures new after the school holidays and becoming part of the Brodick Primary School team.

Yours,

Aileen Brand,

Brodick Early Years manager.

Lifeline service

Sir,

Could someone please explain to CalMac, CMAL and especially the Scottish ‘misgovernment’, the difference between a lifeline and a noose?

Yours,

Richard S Henderson,

Lochranza.

Mary’s Meals plea

Sir,

Today, more than 64 million primary school-age children miss out on an education around the world because of poverty.

Leaving a gift in your will, no matter how small, is an incredibly generous way you can help us bring hope to those desperately hungry children who often need to work or beg for food in order to survive.

With the promise of a daily meal in a place of education, Mary’s Meals is attracting hungry children into the classroom giving them the energy to learn how to read and write.

For children like 13-year-old Ballah from Liberia – who used to skip school – Mary’s Meals fills his empty stomach and is allowing him to gain a precious education so he can follow his dreams of becoming a doctor.

‘Food is important,’ he says. ‘Most days, I don’t eat breakfast and I feel so hungry I can barely study. After eating Mary’s Meals, I feel active.

‘When I qualify as a doctor, I’d like to stay in Liberia and teach others how to do the same.’

With a gift in your will, you can help us keep our promise to more than 2.2 million children in some of the world’s poorest communities who rely on our nutritious meals and will be giving children like Ballah the chance of a brighter future.

If you would like more information about leaving a gift in your will, please visit www.marysmeals.org.uk/will

Yours,

Lori Cobley,

Mary’s Meals partnership manager.