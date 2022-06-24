Views sought on biodiversity plan

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Scottish government is undertaking a consultation on its biodiversity strategy.

This will set out what needs to be done, and the conditions that must be in place, to halt nature loss by 2030 and reverse it by 2045.

The consultation sets out the government’s long-term vision of what the natural environment needs to look like in 2045 in order to reverse biodiversity decline and protect the environment for the future.





Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater MSP said: ‘We recognise that the interlinked crises of climate change and nature loss need urgent action across government and society.

‘That’s why we have recently established the £65 million Nature Restoration Fund, committed to expanding protected areas and our National Park network, and supported the expansion of the beaver population.

‘But we know we can and must do more. Sadly the evidence tells us that Scotland, in common with the rest of the UK and the world, has not done enough over the two past decades to prevent the continuing decline in biodiversity.

‘Our existing strategy, published in 2004, now needs a fundamental overhaul to address the new uncertainties we face as a result of the global climate emergency.





‘In addition to high level strategic leadership, we will need responsible public and private investment to achieve our outcomes and an inclusive ‘whole-of-society’ approach that engages with communities, business and decision makers alike.’

Francesca Osowska, NatureScot’s chief executive, said: ‘The nature and climate crises cannot be overstated. We have reached a critical point where we must take ambitious action for nature now, and Scotland’s new biodiversity strategy gives us the best opportunity to do this.

‘I strongly encourage people across Scotland; partners; communities and businesses, to get involved in the consultation and play a part in creating a nature rich, net-zero future for all.’

The consultation is open to anyone with an interest in Scotland’s biodiversity, including individuals, land managers, environmental organisations and local authorities. The consultation and associated information can be found at https://consult.gov.scot/environment-forestry/scottish-biodiversity-strategy-2022/ and comments close on Monday September 12.