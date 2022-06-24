Mainland runners wanted for first forest trail race

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Runners’ first trail race of the year, the Whiting Bay Forest Trail Race, will be held next month with organisers making a determined effort to attract mainland runners to the event.

Scheduled for Sunday July 17, as part of Whiting Bay Fun Weekend, the race is timed to start at 2.30pm so that any mainland-based runners will be able to make a day trip to the island to participate.

The five-mile course is the same as last year – Up Glen Ashdale, crossing above the falls to the Forestry road towards the Dyemill, turning right at Hawthorne Quarry and right again at Hawthorne Farm to go through Knockankelly Farm to the golf club.





The course contours along the golf course road to the Lum Street footpath down to Montrose Terrace and back into the village.

The start and finish may be altered to coordinate with the activities of the fun weekend.

Organiser Tommy Gilmore said: ‘Arran Runners are indebted to Forestry and Land Scotland, Hawthorne Farm, Knockankelly Farm and the various other private land owners for their cooperation in allowing the race to pass through their land, farms and gardens.’

Last year’s winners of the Whiting Bay forest trail race were Gabrielle Bucciarello with a time of 40 minutes and 35 seconds and Corinna Goekeritz with a time of 40 minutes and 58 seconds.





The race was one of a trio of forest races organised by the club and which also included a Brodick to Glencloy race, and the Lamlash Forest Trail Race.

The short scenic route in Whiting Bay should appeal to local and visiting runners and entry (£9 or £7 for Scottish Athletics members) is open to all, 16 years old or over, on the day of the race. Enter online at the SiEntries website.