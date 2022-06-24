Can you shed any light on this photograph?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Banner reader Polly Taylor of Livingston was recently searching through her family photo album when she came across this delightful image of her mother-in-law, Gladys Gillon from Edinburgh.

Polly suspects that it may have been taken on Arran, in Catacol, as she also has another image of one of the Twelves Apostle houses with a similar range of hills in the background.

Polly said: ‘I have a picture of a ladies’ race from a family photo album, and there was also a picture of a row of cottages with a similar range of hills. I had a hunch it might be from Arran, and I now think it is a scene from Catacol, and that the other picture is of the Twelve Apostles houses.





‘In the centre of the ladies is Gladys Gillon from Edinburgh, she was my mother-in-law. I like the picture – a lucky snapshot or a more professional picture taken for the newspaper?

‘Judging from the fashions, and that Gladys was born in 1917, when do you think it was taken? And what is happening? It looks like a big event.’

If you can shed any light on the contents of the image then do get in touch at editor@arranbanner.co.uk and we will pass them on to Polly. She would be delighted to learn about the history and story behind this family photograph.





Gladys Gillon of Edinburgh crosses the finish line in a ladies’ race. But can you provide any other detail about this image? No_B25Gladys01