Arran u3a learns about marine conservation

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Members of the Arran u3a group recently learned about Arran’s marine conservation efforts.

Newly appointed director of Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST), Áine Purcell-Milton, provided the group with an informative talk at its May monthly meeting in Whiting Bay Hall.

Entitled ‘How a community came together to spearhead marine conservation’, the talk also included a short video of the story of COAST over the past 25 years, from the introduction of a no-take zone in Lamlash Bay and the setting up of the Marine Protection Area in the south of Arran, to how marine eco systems management can sit alongside the continuing practice of watersports.





The establishment of the Discovery Centre in Lamlash was also discussed along with other efforts undertaken by the organisation to educate and raise awareness.

A spokesperson from u3a thanked Áine for giving such an excellent and stimulating talk and for joining them at the meeting.

The Arran u3a group will hold its last monthly social meeting before the summer break on Thursday June 30 in Whiting Bay Hall at 2pm.

Members will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the u3a movement in the UK with an afternoon tea and a fun bingo session.





The Arran u3a was launched in January 2020 and has over 100 members. Membership is open to anyone who is no longer working full time and would like to participate in social, creative, active and learning interest groups.

Meetings are held on the last Thursday of each month, except during July and August when they take their summer break.

Meetings include short talks by invited speakers and the opportunity to socialise over refreshments and sign up to interest groups.

COAST director Áine Purcell-Milton addresses the members of the Arran u3a during their monthly meeting. No_B25U3A01