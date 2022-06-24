Arran Banner Golf – week 25, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday June 15, Summer Trophy, 20 played: 1 David Morrison 11, 60 acb, 2 Jamie Macpherson 5, 60 acb, 3 Robert McNaught 15, 60, 4 Jamie Stewart 2, 61 and lowest gross. Magic twos Peter Towndrow @4th.

Saturday/Sunday June 18 and 19, Whiting Bay Senior Gents’ Open. Once again the club were blessed with decent weather for the seniors with dry but blustery conditions on Saturday followed by a brighter, calmer Sunday. A field of 29 played on each day; a very encouraging number standing the uncertainty with ferries on the days leading up to it.





Day one: Scoring was modest in the blustery conditions to such an extent that the Scottish Golf handicap system applied a one shot adjustment. That said 11 of the field returned 30 points or more with Stuart McGregor’s 37 points enough to top the table. 1 Stuart McGregor 13, 37pts, 2 Neil McKechnie 12, 36 acb, 3 John Pennycott 15, 36 acb, 4 Douglas Auld 19, 36.

Day two: A lessening of Saturday’s blustery wind enabled better scoring this time with 18 players returning scores of 30 points or more. David Brookens improved by six shots on his Saturday score to record the winning total of 39 points. 1 David Brookens 13, 39pts, 2 Cameron Bruce 23, 37 acb, 3 Bob McKenzie 19, 37, 4 Neil McKechnie 12, 36. Magic twos Neil McKechnie @4th.

The overall result was a close run affair with three golfers on 72 points. David Brookens, having returned the better second round prevailed and also won the Super Seniors category. 1 David Brookens 72pts acb, 2 Neil McKechnie 72 acb, 3 John Pennycott 72, 4 Stuart McGregor 70.

A spokesman for the club said: ‘Yet again our thanks go to Colin and Jackie Nisbet for their generous sponsorship of this popular event and to all those who donated prizes or otherwise supported us.





‘A special thanks go to our Friday night quizzers who purchased raffle tickets in large quantities – hopefully their generosity was rewarded in the distribution of prizes – and to Doreen Mainds for gifting boxes of her delicious Tartan Tablet – seriously addictive.

‘Thanks also to John, Nancy and Louise in the clubhouse; the constant supply of fine food and drink was, as ever, very much appreciated.

‘A huge thanks to Stewart for the fine condition of the course; the greens are in great shape just now. Stewart is doing an amazing job with no apprentice or assistant to share the load. We really are most grateful.

‘Finally, thanks to all who turned out to support us. Visiting golfers are always welcome at Whiting Bay and it’s nice to see so many familiar faces on such a fine weekend. See you all next year.’

Fixtures: Saturday June 25, AGA Hope Cup at Shiskine Golf Club. Sunday June 26, Medal. Wednesday June 29, Cancer Relief Stableford Open.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday June 14, Peter Sutton: 1 John Milesi 64, 2 Alex Morrison-Cowan 65, 3 Brian Sherwood 69.

Monday June 20, finals day. Ladies’ final: Jenni Turnbull v Alice Anderson. After a very close match Jenni won 2-1. Gents’ final: Phil Betley v Willie Kelso. Phil was two up after nine but Willie fought back to three up after 15 with Phil winning the next three to take the match down extra holes. Phil winning on the 19th. President’s Cup: Alex Morrison-Cowan v John Milesi. Alex won 5 and 4. Thanks to Clare, Piet and Douglas for the refreshments afterwards.

Fixtures: Tuesday June 28, Lady Mary/Peter Sutton, tee off 12.30pm/5.30pm. Anyone intending to play at 5.30pm is asked to contact Brian by Monday.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday June 16 Summer Cup: 1 Martin Wallbank 68-9=59, 2 Iain Murchie 69-7=62, 3 Scott Campbell 76-14=62, 4 Dylan Smith 77-14=63. Best scratch Martin Wallbank 68. Magic two Iain Murchie @2nd, hole 16 drawn – rollover.

Sunday June 19, Jamieson Cup: 1 Ian Bremner 75-10=65, 2 Derek Harrison 86-19=67, 3 Paul Cowan 72-4=68, 4 Dylan Smith 84-15=69. Best scratch Paul Cowan 72. Magic two Norrie MacIntyre @16th, hole 2 drawn – rollover.

Fixtures: Sunday June 25, medal shield, 9.30am and 12pm starts. Thursday June 30 Summer Stableford.

Congratulations to the Hope Cup team who won the first round against Whiting Bay at Shiskine.

Ladies’ section: Wednesday June 15, stroke three: 1 Yvonne Brothers 86-20=66, 2 Sheena Murchie 83-16=67. Scratch, Sheena Murchie 83.

Wednesday July 20, Open. Plenty of places left, contact sheenamurchie10@aol.com for times. Entires in twos or threes.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday June 15, Summer Cup, 32 played: 1 Babbies MacNeil 81-19=62, 2 Bob McCrae 73-10=63, 3 Finlay Sillars 77-13=64 acb. Scratch Frazer Barr 72.

Sunday June 19, Marchioness of Graham Trophy (bogey competition): 1 Frazer Barr 2 up, 2 Brian Smith 1 up.

Fixtures: Saturday June 25, AGA Hope Cup semi-finals and final at Shiskine. Sunday June 26, Sweep. Wednesday June 29, Summer Cup.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday June 15, 18-hole medal: 1 A Smith 76-16-60, 2 R Logan 71-9-64 and scratch, 3 J McGovern 80-16-64.