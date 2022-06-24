Arran Banner 20 Years Ago – week 25, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday 22nd June 2002

A live feed of the antics of hen harriers on Arran was beamed through to Island Porcelain in Kilmory. Displayed on two screens, the project was a joint collaboration with island residents, Scottish Natural Heritage and RSPB. 01_B25PABTYA01

Rhona Martin, British Olympic curling gold medallist, visited Pirnmill Primary to open the school’s fun games day. Rhona brought her medal with her for the pupils to see. 01_B25PABTYA02





A mass exodus of 69 cubs and scouts departed on the MV Caledonian Isles to attend the Ayrshire Area Camp at Ladykirk near Monkton. The event attracted over 800 scouts and was attended by the Chief Scout and Scottish Commissioner. 01_B25PABTYA03

Winners at the Corrie Ladies Golf Open: Mary Adams, Fiona Crawford, Jenny Pattenden, Lynn MacVicar (Open champion), Kirsteen Norton and Alice Anderson. 01_B25PABTYA04

Shiskine golfers with their trophies: Calum Rae, Duisky winner, Pat Adamson, ladies champion, Colin Allison, gents champion. 01_B25PABTYA05

Runners set off on the Glen Rosa Horseshoe race which is now in its 14th year. The race is extremely demanding and requires fitness, mountaineering, and navigation skills to complete. 01_B25PABTYA06



