SWI embroidery gift to museum

The ladies of Corrie and Sannox SWI have got together one last time to make a presentation to the Arran Heritage Museum.

They have donated a table cover to the museum embroidered with the names of every member of the Corrie and Sannox SWI since it was formed in 1924 until it was disbanded last year, which will now be put on display.

The loss leaves just four institutes on the island Lamlash, Kildonan, Kilmory and Shiskine.





Museum chairman John Lauder accepts the gift from the last president Elma Stevenson as the ladies of Corrie and Sannox SWI and museum manager Tom Macleod look on. 01_B24corrie01