Museum craft day kicks off summer season of events

The Arran Heritage Museum’s craft day was the first of its season’s annual events which will take place over the summer.

The craft day, on Sunday, was an exhibition of the work of island crafters as well as an opportunity to meet them and to learn more about their work.

Among the events on display were spinning and weaving, crocheting, quilting, sewing, embroidery and corn dolly making.





Other traditional crafts, such as butter making in a butter churn, allowed visitors the opportunity to sample the produce on scones and pancakes.

Visitors were also able to enjoy delicious food prepared by Cafe Rosaburn while members of the Arran Fiddle Club and Rev Angus Adamson provided the music to help create the relaxed atmosphere.

Adding to the music enjoyed throughout the day the Arran Pipe Band rounded off the afternoon with a performance in the garden.

Further events at the museum are to take place including the motorcycle show on Sunday June 26; children’s day on Sunday July 24; and the tractor show on Sunday August 7.



