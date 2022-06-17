Geopark talk at museum

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Malcolm Wilkinson, Arran Geopark project co-ordinator, will be the guest speaker at the Arran Heritage Museum’s regular Tuesday talk where he will provide an insight into Arran’s bid to achieve UNESCO Geopark status.

The talk will cover the work undertaken by a number of local charities which have been working together for the last six years towards achieving the internationally-recognised status for the island.

The Arran Heritage Museum along with the Lochranza Centre, Arran Access Trust, the National Trust for Scotland, North Ayrshire Council and VisitArran are the partners involved in the designation application process and are very near to achieving their goal, which may be announced by the spring of 2024.





Of the 169 geoparks across the world, only nine are on islands, and there are currently only two others in Scotland, and nine in the UK.

To learn more about the designation, the work gone into it so far and what is still required in the future, Malcolm Wilkinson’s talk will be on Tuesday June 21, at 2.30pm, at the Arran Heritage Museum.