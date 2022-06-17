Eleanor’s Flowers wins best dressed window trophy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Eleanor Winship of Eleanor’s Flowers in Brodick has won the Arran Pride’s best dressed window competition.

Receiving a hand-crafted stained glass trophy which she will keep for the year, Eleanor won the competition with an imaginative display of colourful flowers shaped like Arran in a bright blue sea made of various hues of blue ribbon.

The competition invited Brodick businesses to take part in the window display competition in the run up to the Arran Pride event.





Judges were looking for extravagance, flair, bright colours, rainbows and lavishness and over the top decorations.

Eleanor faced some stiff competition with most Brodick businesses, from one end of the village to the other, going to great lengths to create bright and colourful displays.

Organisers described Eleanor’s Flowers as ‘a very worthy winner’.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the businesses that took part and helped to make Brodick just that little bit brighter.





‘Next year we would like to open up our competition to all of Arran, as we are after all Arran Pride, so get your thinking and creative hats on and see what beautiful windows you can create to make your village a bit brighter,’ a spokesperson said.

Eleanor will now proudly display the trophy for the year until next year’s winner takes custodianship of it.