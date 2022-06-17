Arran tradesman invited to bid for council work

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Tradesmen including roofers, joiners, electricians and plumbers based on Arran are being invited to bid for council work.

North Ayrshire Council requires multiple contractors in each field to support building services to complete emergency (out of hours) and non-emergency maintenance works to the housing properties on the island.

The Business Support Team has been working with colleagues in procurement and housing to assist them to spend as much NAC housing repair and maintenance funding as possible with businesses on Arran.





As a result the council will be hosting an information event at the Auchrannie (Glencloy Suite) on Thursday June 23 from 4pm until 5.30pm with a housing representative and a member of the procurement team also present.

At the event housing will outline what services it requires, procurement will outline the bidding process and Lisa and Claire Duncan from the business team will be present to assist companies to register on the Public Contract Scotland (PCS & PCS-Tender) portal.

PCS & PCS-Tender registration is a pre-requisite for any companies interested in receiving formal information and/or submitting a bid for this requirement.

All tradesmen are invited to attend the information session where further support will be offered to those who require it.





If anyone would like more information, please do not hesitate to contact Lisa Burns, procurement development manager, email: Lisaburns@north-ayrshire.gov.uk