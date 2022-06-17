Arran to host the Queen’s Baton Relay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran residents have the chance to be part of the traditional Queen’s Baton Relay this weekend, ahead of this year’s Commonwealth Games.

An exciting opportunity to be part of the action, the much-anticipated visit is taking place on Sunday June 19 when locals and visitors will welcome the Queen’s Baton during a sports day and fete to be held at the Ormidale Park in Brodick from 1pm to 4pm.

Sports on offer will include hockey, soft archery, athletics and zorb football and it promises to be a fun day for all the family.





The baton will arrive on its journey from the mainland on the Claonaig to Lochranza ferry before being driven to Brodick for the main event.

Organised by North Ayrshire Council in partnership with KA Leisure, Commonwealth Games Scotland and Team Scotland, the Queen’s Baton visit will reflect the important role of sport and physical activity and where everyone is encouraged to get behind Team Scotland.

North Ayrshire provost Anthea Dickson will join a host of community groups, sporting clubs and residents interested in sport for the rare and exciting relay tradition that gives people across the country the chance to be part of the exciting build up to the Commonwealth celebrations.

Provost Dickson commented: ‘As newly-elected provost, I am excited to head over to Arran for this fantastic community celebration.





‘There will be lots of activity on the day with a fun afternoon for all the family to enjoy a fete-style celebration and a bustling carousel of sports, games and information stalls being provided by local sports clubs.’

Jon Doig, chief executive at Commonwealth Games Scotland, said: ‘The baton arriving in Scotland marks a fantastic opportunity for our local communities, schools and athletes to engage with the games and we are looking forward with great anticipation and excitement to welcoming it back to the UK in the final build up to Birmingham 2022.

‘We were keen to take the baton to new locations – quite a challenge given the number of places the baton visited ahead of Glasgow 2014 – and we are delighted to be coming to Arran this time round.’

The global journey will conclude at the Birmingham 2022 opening ceremony where the final baton bearer will return the baton to the Queen at the end of July.