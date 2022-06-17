A fine festival of folk for all on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Words and photos by Hugh Boag

There can be no doubt that the Arran Folk Festival was back with a bang this year.

After a two-year absence the 26th annual festival was a huge success attracting top folk artists for the concerts and a wealth of local talent and musicians from all over the UK and beyond to the splendid sessions.





Some of the most popular are the afternoon sessions which required a last minute switch from the usual venue, The Douglas Hotel, to the new covered outdoor area at Crofters which proved a fine venue – and the cover certainly helped.

The late night sessions at the Brodick Bar were also a big hit which followed the two sell-out concerts at the Brodick Hall.

Organiser Andy McCallum said: ‘On behalf of myself and Uncle Keith I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped make this year’s folk festival such a great weekend.

‘First and foremost, to all the great artists: Tim Edey, Will Pound, Ivan Drever, Lauren Collier Band, Tim Pomeroy and Dónal Boyle, and Bill Fraser; and everyone who joined in at the sessions. Not forgetting Dr Rena Gertz for her wonderful workshop.





‘Secondly, to our supporters: The Douglas Hotel and The Shorehouse for accommodation; Crofters Arran for the afternoon sessions; Brodick Brasserie for the late sessions and keeping our artists fuelled; and Number 16 Arran for keeping the concerts lubricated.

‘Also huge thanks to Wyllie, Brian and Moira at Brodick Hall, Susan for Brodick Church Hall and the CalMac team for helping us juggle things about. And to all the great local businesses which generously offered raffle prizes.

‘Special thanks to everyone who bought tickets for the concerts and the raffles – the folk festival receives no financial support and exists solely because of your continued support. It is massively appreciated. Thanks to Robin for keeping us connected to the modern world!

‘And last, but by no means least, thanks to Trixi and Nicola for everything they do.

It’s great to be back – here’s to next year!’