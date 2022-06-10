Summer plays postponed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Three one act plays due be staged last week by Whiting Bay Club of Drama and Music had to be postponed after members of the club contracted Covid.

The summer season of plays had been due to start on Tuesday June 7 in Whiting Bay Hall but will now be rearranged for a later date.



