Queen’s platinum jubilee is celebrated around the island

Shiskine Primary School pupils with their hats, banners and flags to mark the platinum jubilee.

A number of jubilee events celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign have taken place around the island during the extended platinum jubilee weekend.

All schools celebrated with events of varying sizes, from lunches to fairs to concerts, and a number of village halls and groups also hosted events to mark the occasion.

Brodick Primary School hosted a jubilee concert, Kilmory Primary School enjoyed a platinum jubilee barbecue, Lamlash Primary School pupils enjoyed a jubilee lunch and Shiskine primary pupils also enjoyed a jubilee lunch, with a life-size cut out of the Queen in attendance.


The Kildonan Hall committee hosted a jubilee barbecue with tree planting and music from Aisling Coyle on clarsach, Laura Coyle on drums, Katherine Coyle and Kitty Townsend on pipes.

The young ones who visited all received a sunflower to plant in support of Ukraine.

Among the private parties held across the island was one at Sandbraes Villa in Whiting Bay where Patrick and Beverley Scott hosted a well-attended jubilee party.

Patrick said: ‘What an honour and a joy to celebrate the platinum jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen with friends, acquaintances and neighbours. It was a wonderful day of friendship and community, and a fitting way to honour The Queen, who has always been a unifying influence throughout her 70 years of service to others.’


